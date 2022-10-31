JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Danone Price Performance

EPA BN opened at €49.81 ($50.82) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.60. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a one year high of €72.13 ($73.60).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

