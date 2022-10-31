Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Resources Connection Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ RGP opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.80. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

In related news, Director Maltzan Marco Von bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maltzan Marco Von purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,715 in the last 90 days. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 94.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 182,731 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 17.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 59.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 53,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

