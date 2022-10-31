Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

In other Plumas Bancorp news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $234,724.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $227,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 15.9% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 218,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 30,011 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 51,497 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Further Reading

