Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Resolute Forest Products Price Performance

NYSE:RFP opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

In other news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $145,274.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

