Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Thoughtworks Stock Up 2.5 %

TWKS opened at $9.59 on Monday. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -18.44.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Thoughtworks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,597 shares of company stock valued at $606,337 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $17.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.