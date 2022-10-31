Short Interest in System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Decreases By 12.6%

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,700 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 769,800 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SST shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on System1 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

In other System1 news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 23,842 shares of System1 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $276,805.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,978,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,953,705.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,085,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 23,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $276,805.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,978,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,953,705.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,522,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,442,529.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of System1 during the second quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in System1 in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SST opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. System1 has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that System1 will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

