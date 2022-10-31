Short Interest in Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Decreases By 12.6%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,293,700 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 1,479,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TORXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $7.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

