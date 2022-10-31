Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Short Interest Update

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OPA opened at $9.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Institutional Trading of Magnum Opus Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,876,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,433,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,357,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,010,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

