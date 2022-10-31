MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

