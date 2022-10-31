StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

NYSE ENZ opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $105.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.