TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Short Interest Update

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,100 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:TDCX opened at $13.03 on Monday. TDCX has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. TDCX had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $116.58 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TDCX will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in TDCX in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TDCX in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in TDCX in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TDCX in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in TDCX in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

