Safe-T Group Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 8th (NASDAQ:SFET)

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 8th.

Safe-T Group Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of Safe-T Group stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.61. Safe-T Group has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.31.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 101.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Safe-T Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe-T Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

