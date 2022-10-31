Safe-T Group Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 8th (NASDAQ:SFET)

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 8th.
Safe-T Group Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of Safe-T Group stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.61. Safe-T Group has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.31.
Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 101.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Safe-T Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Safe-T Group
Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.
