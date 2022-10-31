SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 7,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,755,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,135,702 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,910,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after buying an additional 910,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 567,948 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1,767.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 475,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 449,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,693,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,946,000 after buying an additional 387,955 shares in the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

SLQT opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

