VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in October

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VGPBF. Barclays decreased their target price on VGP from €160.00 ($163.27) to €125.00 ($127.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on VGP from €260.00 ($265.31) to €180.00 ($183.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th.

VGP Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VGPBF opened at $71.99 on Monday. VGP has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $302.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.30.

VGP Company Profile

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. It leases its properties to tenants in the logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. The company also provides property management services; asset management services related to corporate administration, financing, business planning, reporting, budgeting, management of tax and legal affairs, controlling, etc.; project management and leasing services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, and greenery maintenance services.

