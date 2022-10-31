Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Update

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Partners Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 112.2% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 34.2% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 49.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 25.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 56,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Partners Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PTRS opened at $9.30 on Monday. Partners Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $167.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

Partners Bancorp Increases Dividend

Partners Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 15.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Partners Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Partners Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.