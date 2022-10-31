Short Interest in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Declines By 12.5%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,200 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 699,400 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Insider Activity at MarketWise

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 81,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $207,261.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,282,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,829.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

MarketWise Trading Up 2.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise during the second quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTW opened at $2.54 on Monday. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $128.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketWise will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.