Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Short Interest Update

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 11,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $295.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.57. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $2,949,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 35.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

