WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 8,560,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 886,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Investments

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.44. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

WisdomTree Investments Announces Dividend

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WETF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

