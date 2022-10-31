Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Short Interest Down 12.4% in October

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 5,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,476,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,162 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 0.6 %

MRVI stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 83.17%. The business had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

