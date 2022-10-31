Xylem (XYL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Xylem has set its FY22 guidance at $2.50-2.70 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.50-$2.70 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xylem Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $102.52 on Monday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $134.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Xylem

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

