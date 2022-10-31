Lincoln National (LNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lincoln National Trading Up 3.1 %

LNC opened at $54.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.37. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 704.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

