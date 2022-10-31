Werner Enterprises (WERN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $836.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.22 million. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $38.74 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Insider Activity at Werner Enterprises

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Carmen A. Tapio purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $265,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 46,030 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after purchasing an additional 812,355 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

