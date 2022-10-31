NOW (DNOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. NOW has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.65 million. NOW had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, analysts expect NOW to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW Trading Up 2.2 %

NOW stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. NOW has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NOW to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 5.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 60.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NOW by 63.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in NOW by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.