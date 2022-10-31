Paramount Global (PARAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 7.78 billion during the quarter. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 11.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARAA opened at 21.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.42. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of 20.66 and a 12-month high of 41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paramount Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

