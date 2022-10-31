SLR Investment (SLRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect SLR Investment to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts expect SLR Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Price Performance

Shares of SLRC opened at $13.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $752.58 million, a PE ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 780.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $652,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLRC. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.

About SLR Investment

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.