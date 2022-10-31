CSG Systems International (CSGS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. CSG Systems International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.44-$3.68 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $243.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.10 million. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $65.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 75.71%.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.