Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Increased to C$155.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$74.00 target price on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$119.50.

TSE:PD opened at C$97.55 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$37.90 and a 52 week high of C$109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$84.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -7.03.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

