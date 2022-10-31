Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$49.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$56.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.93.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$42.42 on Friday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$32.05 and a twelve month high of C$57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.00. The firm has a market cap of C$22.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

