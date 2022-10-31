Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$65.23.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

TSE:SLF opened at C$58.17 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$52.97 and a 1-year high of C$74.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.80. The firm has a market cap of C$34.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a current ratio of 811.07 and a quick ratio of 759.61.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4066863 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total transaction of C$1,697,694.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,455.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Stories

