Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given a C$4.75 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$4.75 price objective on Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

SOT.UN opened at C$4.68 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$5.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58. The stock has a market cap of C$375.21 million and a PE ratio of 5.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.97%.

In other Slate Office REIT news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,538,200 shares in the company, valued at C$50,883,462. Insiders acquired a total of 303,600 shares of company stock worth $1,367,137 in the last ninety days.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

