Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$56.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TECK.B. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.93.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$42.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.00. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$32.05 and a 12 month high of C$57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.16.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.