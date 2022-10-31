National Bankshares Reiterates “C$4.40” Price Target for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

National Bankshares set a C$4.40 price objective on Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SOT.UN. Cormark cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$4.75 price target on Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SOT.UN opened at C$4.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$5.30. The company has a market cap of C$375.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03.

Slate Office REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.30 per share, with a total value of C$157,085.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,929,700 shares in the company, valued at C$51,341,849.89. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 303,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,137.

About Slate Office REIT

(Get Rating)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

