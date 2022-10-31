Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) PT Raised to C$5.50 at TD Securities

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

Shares of MRT.UN opened at C$5.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.07. The stock has a market cap of C$331.19 million and a P/E ratio of 6.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.18. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$4.95 and a 12-month high of C$5.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Morguard Corporation acquired 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$2,272,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,621,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,787,241.80.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

