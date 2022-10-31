Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$140.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$74.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$119.50.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

TSE:PD opened at C$97.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$37.90 and a 52-week high of C$109.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$80.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$84.53.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

