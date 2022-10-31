Stifel Nicolaus Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$165.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$74.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$119.50.

TSE:PD opened at C$97.55 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$37.90 and a one year high of C$109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$84.53.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

