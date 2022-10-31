Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Cut to C$23.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$15.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.16 million and a P/E ratio of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.87. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 12-month low of C$14.50 and a 12-month high of C$20.52.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

