Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at Eight Capital

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Eight Capital from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$60.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.93.

Teck Resources Trading Down 7.8 %

TECK.B opened at C$42.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$32.05 and a one year high of C$57.50.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

