Scotiabank Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$53.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$56.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$52.93.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$42.42 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$32.05 and a 1 year high of C$57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.00.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.