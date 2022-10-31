International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital to C$17.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IPCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Petroleum from C$18.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of TSE:IPCO opened at C$12.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 5.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.77. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of C$6.13 and a 12-month high of C$16.07.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

