Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) PT Raised to C$40.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LAC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$43.60.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.17. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$24.65 and a 52 week high of C$53.09. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

