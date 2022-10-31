National Bankshares Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$8.25

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$7.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.60 to C$10.60 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.97.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Price Performance

LUN stock opened at C$7.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lundin Mining Company Profile

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at C$207,675.60.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.