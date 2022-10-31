National Bankshares Trims Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Target Price to C$24.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.08.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$22.66 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$20.81 and a twelve month high of C$28.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78. The company had revenue of C$15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 18.8641792 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$337,984.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$424,482.30. In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$394,314.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,373.86. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$337,984.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$424,482.30.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

