Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whitestone REIT Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.53 million, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

