Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$36.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.00.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PLC opened at C$20.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$707.04 million and a P/E ratio of 19.39. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$20.64 and a 12-month high of C$42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,848. In related news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,848. Also, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,643.75. Insiders have bought a total of 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $190,006 over the last quarter.

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.