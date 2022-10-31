North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded North American Construction Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.19.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOA opened at C$16.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The company has a market cap of C$447.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.27 per share, with a total value of C$272,614.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,258,878.60. In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.27 per share, with a total value of C$272,614.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,258,878.60. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,245,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,033,777.40. Insiders have acquired a total of 327,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,274 over the last ninety days.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

