Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Buys £977.08 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider Sue Rivett acquired 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £977.08 ($1,180.62).

Pharos Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of LON:PHAR opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.32) on Monday. Pharos Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 17.74 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.93 ($0.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £115.50 million and a P/E ratio of 294.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Read More

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

