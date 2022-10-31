Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Buys £43,500 in Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($52,561.62).

Michael Patrick O’Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Michael Patrick O’Shea bought 937 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £946.37 ($1,143.51).

On Tuesday, August 30th, Michael Patrick O’Shea bought 300 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £324 ($391.49).

On Thursday, August 18th, Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 8,963 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £10,307.45 ($12,454.63).

On Friday, August 5th, Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 14,700 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £17,199 ($20,781.78).

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON PMI opened at GBX 87 ($1.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Premier Miton Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 84.69 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 207 ($2.50). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.83. The stock has a market cap of £137.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.67.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

