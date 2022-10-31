Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Acquires £149.48 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Neil Manser bought 74 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($180.62).

On Tuesday, August 30th, Neil Manser acquired 72 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($182.70).

On Monday, August 8th, Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.51), for a total value of £100,800.96 ($121,799.13).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 201.60 ($2.44) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.00. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 313.70 ($3.79). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 200.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 113.50%.

DLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 266 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 271.63 ($3.28).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

