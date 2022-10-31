First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Lowered to C$35.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

First National Financial Stock Performance

First National Financial stock opened at C$34.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.03. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.12 and a 12 month high of C$45.89.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.94%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,316 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.02 per share, with a total value of C$50,038.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,746,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$294,556,624.

First National Financial Company Profile



First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

