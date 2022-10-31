Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$28.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.50.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$24.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$17.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

